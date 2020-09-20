Police chase suspect shoots at HPD officer before crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after leading officers from Humble and Houston on a chase that ended with a crash overnight.It began in Humble where officers were responding to a call about a suspicious person.The driver took off when officers approached and led them down US-59.During the chase, the driver fired at a Houston police officer who was not involved in the chase, authorities said. The suspect fired at least three shots while driving.No one was hit by the bullets.The chase came to an end when the driver crashed into several vehicles on Fondren and Willowbend."It was very bad," said HPD Assistant Chief James Jones. "He had no regard whatsoever for other people's life."He faces several charges including evading and aggravated assault of a peace officer.