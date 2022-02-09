high-speed chase

Driver reaches 100 mph on flat tire while running from police in Humble

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver reaches 100 mph while running from police in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase from Humble to East Houston reached speeds of more than 100 mph overnight.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were initially trying to stop the driver for traffic violations near Main Street in Humble around 12:15 a.m., officials said.

At first, the driver stopped, but then he started going again, deputies said. That's when the chase began.

The suspect was driving on a flat tire while traveling over 100 mph, deputies said. Video captured footage of the high-speed pursuit.

At one point, the driver called 911 and stated that police were trying to pull him over.


Humble police spiked his tires, and the driver eventually made it to Amarillo Street in Denver Harbor, where he crashed through a fence and was arrested.

The suspect is facing evading charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
humblepolice chasecar chasehigh speed chasetraffic
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Good Samaritan helps take down chase suspect in NW Harris County
Suspect arrested after 30-minute chase ends on I-45 in Texas City
Good Samaritan helps catch chase suspect in NW Harris County
HPD chase with white van ends with arrest near Hwy 288
TOP STORIES
Child shot in road rage incident as family headed to grocery store
13-year-old shot multiple times outside grocery store, HPD says
Houston launches Special Events Task Force after Astroworld tragedy
Alleged murder suspect believed to be fleeing to Mexico
Wanted woman accused of luring man to MS-13 gang members
Sun-sational weather takes us into the weekend
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Show More
2 violence prevention programs to launch in Cypress Station area
Niña recibe un disparo en la cabeza en una autopista
Up to 40 SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after geomagnetic storm
Texans questioned on timing and reasoning for hiring of Lovie Smith
Parents of Murdered Children search for answers at monthly meetings
More TOP STORIES News