Humble ISD teachers getting $2,000 COVID retention stipend, district says

HUMBLE, Texas -- Returning Humble ISD employees can look forward to receiving aat the start of the 2021-22 school year following unanimous approval by the HISD board of trustees July 20.According to a July 21 district news release, all eligible full-time teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors will receive a one-time stipend of $2,000, while all other eligible staff will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 on or before the Sept. 30 paycheck."2020-2021 was a really challenging year," Superintendent Elizabeth Fagen said in a statement. "I am so proud of the Humble ISD family-the way that you showed up last year for your students, the way you continue to show up this summer to professional development. You're ready again to be even better than you were yesterday, and this compensation improvement is well deserved. Our school board appreciates your commitment to doing what is best for students. Thank you for being the light."To be eligible for the COVID-19 retention stipend, full- and part-time Humble ISD employees must have been employed in good standing in the 2020-21 school year, return for employment in the 2021-22 school year and be in good standing at the time the stipends are made, the release states.Temporary and seasonal employees are not eligible for the COVID-19 retention stipend, with the exception of guest teachers who regularly work long-term assignments and/or had worked 100 or more assignments in the 2020-21 school year. These guest teachers must return for the 2021-22 employment year for another long-term assignment or another 100 days or more to be eligible for the stipend, according to the release.For more information about HISD's COVID-19 retention stipend,