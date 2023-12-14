Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old King Davenport out of Humble, last seen Wednesday afternoon

What to do when someone you know goes missing

What to do when someone you know goes missing

What to do when someone you know goes missing

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a 9-year-old out of Humble at the center of a Houston Regional Amber Alert issued Wednesday evening.

The alert was issued just shortly after 8 p.m. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old King Davenport, who was last seen Wednesday at about 3:47 p.m. in the 600 block of Wilson Road.

Humble police told ABC13 the search is taking place at the Countryside Village Apartments, where the young boy lives. Authorities said he was last seen getting off the bus from school.

At the time, he was wearing a white T-shirt which had "Los Angeles" in yellow print. He also sported ripped blue jeans, along with red, white, and blue Air Jordan shoes.

Details regarding who King might've last been seen with were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on King's whereabouts is urged to contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.