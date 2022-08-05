21-year-old arrested during traffic stop after Wharton Co. police say passenger is illegal immigrant

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday morning during a traffic stop after Wharton County police said they discovered the passenger in his car had entered the United States illegally.

Jorge Gallegos was driving a white Saturn Vue when he was arrested at about 8:15 a.m. on US Highway 59 northbound in the area of County Road 315, police said.

Police said a Hispanic man was riding passenger, and Border Patrol was called. That's when Wharton County police confirmed the man was a resident of Mexico and had entered the United States illegally.

Through investigation, it was determined that Gallegos was transporting the man from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston for pay.

Gallegos was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. The passenger was later turned over to the custody of Border Patrol.