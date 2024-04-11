Chambers County deputies bust suspected stash house with several people believed to be undocumented

An alleged human smuggling investigation got underway Thursday after Chambers County deputies found several people believed to be undocumented.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A human smuggling investigation got underway Thursday after several people suspected to be in the U.S. illegally were found at a home in the Mont Belvieu area.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said that at about 9 a.m., a search warrant was served at a suspected stash house at 5118 Dripping Springs, just east of FM 3180.

Investigators said they found several people believed to be undocumented inside the home. Deputies said they appeared to be of Asian descent.

SkyEye flew over the home as authorities could be seen bringing people out.

The Mont Belvieu Police Department helped, along with digital forensic investigators from other agencies.

The sheriff's office said it also requested assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).