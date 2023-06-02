Possible human bone found on Veterans Memorial Drive in northwest Harris County area, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say possible human remains found along a busy northwest Harris County road prompted an investigation Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted at about 2:40 p.m. that deputies responded to the scene at 10119 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Gonzalez said someone surveying the area noticed what officials believe is a human bone.

It is unclear how long the alleged remains have been there or how the person may have died.

Gonzalez added that HCSO's crime scene and forensic units will be conducting an investigation.