Kendrick Simpo was working an extra job that morning as a security guard. He rushed toward the gunman who looked like he was headed toward a children's dance competition.

HPD sergeant receives highest award US can bestow upon public officer for stopping mass shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- A Houston police sergeant receieved the highest award the United States can bestow upon a public safety officer in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden honored Sgt. Kendrick Simpo with the Medal of Valor for stepping in to stop a potential mass shooter at the Galleria Mall. Simpo was working an extra job as a security guard on that Saturday morning in 2022.

"The award is given for actions above and beyond the call of duty and exhibiting exceptional courage," Biden said during a speech.

It was back in February 2022 when a man carrying a rifle, ammunition, and a Bible marched into the mall.

The suspect who was identified by authorities as Guido Herrera appeared to have been headed toward a children's dance competition near the Westin Ballroom entrance.

Despite being outgunned, Simpo and a security guard rushed to Herrera and tackled him.

It's believed they prevented what would have been a mass shooting.

"I definitely know what I signed up for 20 years ago when I got into this profession," Simpo told ABC13 in an interview last year.