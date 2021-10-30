3 officers hurt in N. Houston crash involving carjacking suspects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three police officers were injured and sent to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash occurred while trying to pursue carjacking suspects in north Houston.It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at Crosstimbers and Irvington, according to police.The officers spotted a stolen vehicle and when they tried to pull over the suspects, they led the officers on a chase, officials said. Within a minute, police said the alleged stolen vehicle struck an innocent person, causing a series of collisions that involved the three HPD patrol vehicles."Thankfully, the innocent citizen that was struck was able to able to walk away from the crash. She seems to be in good health. She definitely had an angel on her shoulder, " said Commander Donna Crawford.Crawford said the officers' injuries are non-life-threatening.Police said they have three suspects in custody, but there is a possible fourth suspect they are still looking for.