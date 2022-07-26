Man accused in shooting death of HPD Sgt. Rios pleads not guilty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, the man accused of the shooting death of Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios appeared in court, where he pleaded not guilty and his attorneys claim he acted in self-defense.

Inside the packed courtroom, Robert Solis' attorneys claimed Rios "wasn't acting like an officer that day," and that "Rios had every intention of killing Solis."

Rios was shot and killed in November 2020, in what police called a gun battle.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said Rios was on the North Freeway headed to work when Solis, who was on the second to left lane, cut over to take the Gulf Bank exit. They add Rios followed Solis onto Stuebner Airline and stopped at Catcus King.

Prosecutors said Solis ran into Cactus King and Rios ran after him and took a fighting stance as Solis pointed a gun at him. During that time, Solis' friend, Jason Vasquez, arrived at the scene. Prosecutors said Solis was "aggressively shooting" at Rios, who then ran to a nearby hotel where he died.

They said Solis shot his own vehicle, and he and Vasquez went to a nearby body shop to get a new windshield. Solis also allegedly made videos about how his gun was jammed and joking around.

But the defense's claims paint a different picture.

According to the defense, Rios got out of his car "red-faced" with a gun in hand and marched toward Solis' car. That's when they exchanged gunfire. Solis ran away from Rios, who followed and waited at a nearby gate with a gun, the defense said.

Witneesses allegedly described Rios charging at Solis.

When police arrived at the scene on the day of the shooting, it took them a couple of minutes to realize Rios was an officer. The defense claims that's when police started making assumptions that Rios was defending himself.

During Tuesday's trial, Sid Ghandi, the owner of Taj Inn and Suites Motel, took the stand to recount the events of that day. He told prosecutors he was in the back off with his son when he heard a loud sound and 10 seconds later he heard more sounds. Surveillance video played in the courtroom showed Rios running into the motel lobby and then running back out. Rios entered the lobby again but, this time, he had a lot of blood.

A second witness called to the stand was HPD Officer Patrick Michon, who said he and his partner were dispatched to the scene. Once there, Michon said they found a black vehicle with its door open and still running. He said the car looked like it stopped there abruptly. As they continued looking at the scene, they saw Rios in the lobby, but they didn't know who he was. Michon adds he noticed Rios' pants looked like police-issued pants and saw his uniform through the back driver's side window.

In a felony situation, you must relay information or stop a felony act, and call for a marked unit as soon as possible, according to defense attorney Paul Looney. If you act during a crime while off duty, you have to announce you're an officer. "Indicating you're a Houston police officer toward the person or persons you're indicating your action towards."

