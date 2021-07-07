Man took officer's gun from holster before another officer shot him, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man shot and killed by police in southeast Houston removed an officer's weapon from his holster before the deadly shots were fired by another officer, according to HPD.On Wednesday, the police department offered new details a day after officers were confronted by a man they say was uncooperative while they responded to a family disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Park Place Boulevard.Police said officers were speaking with a woman who stated the suspect, who remains unidentified, choked her. As officers tried to speak with the man, he actively resisted and a physical altercation took place, HPD said.In the middle of all this, a second suspect, who police identified as 18-year-old Francis Vasquez-Benitez, tried to pull officers' hands away from the suspect, investigators added.It was then that police say the suspect disarmed an officer, who then warned another officer on scene. Police added that at least one shot was discharged while the weapon was in the suspect's hands.That's when the other officer, fearing for his and his partner's life, opened fire at the man, killing him.Police said Vasquez-Benitez ran away from the scene when the other suspect was shot. Investigators set up a large perimeter and called in K-9 units and a helicopter.Vasquez-Benitez was eventually found still hiding at the apartment complex. Police did not immediately say what the relationship was between the woman and the man who was killed.Vasquez-Benitez was charged with assault of a peace officer. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.The officer who opened fire will remain on administrative duty per protocol during an internal affairs investigation.