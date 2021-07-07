officer involved shooting

Man took officer's gun from holster before another officer shot him, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man tried to disarm officer before police shoot him, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man shot and killed by police in southeast Houston removed an officer's weapon from his holster before the deadly shots were fired by another officer, according to HPD.

On Wednesday, the police department offered new details a day after officers were confronted by a man they say was uncooperative while they responded to a family disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

Police said officers were speaking with a woman who stated the suspect, who remains unidentified, choked her. As officers tried to speak with the man, he actively resisted and a physical altercation took place, HPD said.

In the middle of all this, a second suspect, who police identified as 18-year-old Francis Vasquez-Benitez, tried to pull officers' hands away from the suspect, investigators added.

It was then that police say the suspect disarmed an officer, who then warned another officer on scene. Police added that at least one shot was discharged while the weapon was in the suspect's hands.

That's when the other officer, fearing for his and his partner's life, opened fire at the man, killing him.

Police said Vasquez-Benitez ran away from the scene when the other suspect was shot. Investigators set up a large perimeter and called in K-9 units and a helicopter.

Vasquez-Benitez was eventually found still hiding at the apartment complex. Police did not immediately say what the relationship was between the woman and the man who was killed.

Vasquez-Benitez was charged with assault of a peace officer. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

The officer who opened fire will remain on administrative duty per protocol during an internal affairs investigation.

For more on this case, follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice involved shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Fallen deputy just returned to work from paternity leave, friend says
Search continues for shooter who killed Pct. 4 deputy, hurt 2 others
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News