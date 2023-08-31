HPD officer relieved of duty, under investigation amidst ties to auto theft ring

Houston police officer Keith Roy Jr. was relieved of duty and is being investigated for allegedly leaking information to an auto theft ring, HPD says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is off the job and under investigation for allegedly providing information to a car theft ring, according to a search warrant obtained by ABC13.

The Houston Police Department confirms Keith Roy Jr. has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

According to a search warrant signed Monday, HPD's Homicide-Special Investigations Unit wants full access to Roy's phone, including videos, photographs, text messages, call history, GPS data, and any social media posts or messaging contained within. During the course of an auto theft ring investigation, the affidavit says, Roy was implicated.

"They got the search warrant for the suspect's phone, and in the process of searching that phone, they found the information from the officer, of a confidential nature that the suspect should not have been in possession of," HPD officer-turned-lawyer Tom Nixon explained.

Eyewitness News asked Nixon to analyze the warrant.

"I bet they're wondering how often he's done this," Nixon said.

The affidavit states on May 3, 2023, the suspect texted an image of a specific Texas license plate to Roy's phone number.

The response to the text was, "Got it," followed by an image of the vehicle registration on a police car computer.

Investigators then determined Roy was at work that day, logged in, and had run that registration, the affidavit states. With that information, Nixon said a car thief could then easily locate the vehicle.

"You're not supposed to share that with anyone other than a governmental agency," Nixon said.

Roy has been an officer with HPD since 2011, the department said. He is assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division.

ABC13's attempts to reach him were not successful.

Roy has not been charged with a crime. Based on the warrant, Nixon thinks charges may come soon.

"He's certainly acquainted with people engaged in organized criminal activity, and consequently, the department has a problem with information not being held securely by its own employees," Nixon said.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.