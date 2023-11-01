Ex-Liberty PD lieutenant accused of making thousands of dollars by selling information, records show

Former Liberty Police Department Lt. Philip Fairchild is accused of misusing his position as a law enforcement officer for monetary gain.

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former lieutenant with the Liberty Police Department is facing accusations of misusing his position as a law enforcement officer for monetary gain.

According to court documents, former Lt. Philip Fairchild allegedly used Liberty PD's TLOxp database to conduct background investigations for private organizations between November 2020 and May 2023. He's been charged with abuse of official capacity.

Chief Gary Martin told ABC13 that Fairchild was serving in his full capacity as a lieutenant during the entirety of this period, but resigned in May. The Texas Rangers said an investigation began in June.

The police chief explained that the database at the center of this investigation contains all sorts of information about a person, including finances, criminal records, and social media information.

The Liberty County District Attorney's Office said Fairchild made nearly $4,000 from the transactions they found, but there could be more.

Fairchild was arrested on Friday and was released on a personal bond. ABC13 reached the former lieutenant by phone Wednesday, who said he has no comment.

