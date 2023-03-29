Houston police investigating deadly shooting on Long Point Road in city's Spring Branch East area

A man was shot in northwest Houston and later died at the hospital on Tuesday evening, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation got underway Tuesday night in the heart of Houston's Spring Branch East neighborhood.

Houston police said a man was shot in the 7500 block of Long Point, near Antoine, just before 7 p.m.

The person was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police learned the victim was shot multiple times, but what led up to the killing is still a mystery.

"We're getting conflicting statements right now," Lt. Larry Crowson of Houston police said. "There may have been a (Ford) Mustang with several males in it and an exchange of gunfire. But we're getting some reports it may have been a robbery, but we've been unable to verify that at this point."

Police were still talking to people in the area and looking for surveillance video that may show the incident unfolding.

A photo tweeted by HPD shows crime scene tape closing off a portion of the road.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows zero homicides were counted during two of the last four years in the area where Tuesday's night shooting happened.

However, four homicides were counted in each 2021 and 2022 in the designated Afton Village and Pine Terrace area.

