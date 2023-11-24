No one was taken to the hospital after an HPD officer struck a pedestrian on the SW Freeway near Beechnut Street on Thursday evening.

HPD unit hits person on Southwest Fwy, but no serious injuries reported, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department says a pedestrian was not severely injured after an officer reportedly struck them on the frontage road in southwest Houston on Thursday evening.

Police say an HPD unit struck the pedestrian in the 7500 block of the Southwest Freeway, heading northbound at Beechnut Street.

Drivers were seen on Houston TranStar cameras turning right at a Shell gas station to get around the closure on the feeder road.

In an update at about 7:30 p.m., HPD said the pedestrian was alert and did not go to the hospital.

Officials did not elaborate on where the officer may have traveled to or what exactly the pedestrian was doing.

This incident is the latest involving HPD units this year.

Back in August, a 27-year-old woman was left in critical condition after an HPD patrol car crashed into her vehicle during a chase on Highway 6 and Beechnut Street in southwest Houston.

Video of the aftermath shows the intensity of the impact. It's hard to even tell what kind of car it was. HPD body-worn camera will be part of an investigation.

It was later determined that the woman was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the chase. Surveillance video showed the moment the patrol car sped through a red light at the intersection without appearing to slow down.

That officer was relieved of duty pending an investigation, per protocol by HPD.

In January 2023, there were at least three deadly pedestrian crashes involving HPD units in a span of one month.

One woman was killed after a Houston police officer struck her on the SW Freeway feeder road at St. Wilcrest Drive while responding to a shooting.

On Jan. 5, an officer traveling westbound on Aldine Bender near Picton fatally struck a man in an area where there were no visible crosswalks.

In December 2022, a man was fatally hit by an officer heading to a non emergent call on the East Freeway near Westside.

Each case was presented to a grand jury, officials said.