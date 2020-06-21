Off-duty Houston police officer saves woman involved in Jeep crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Houston police officer is being called a lifesaver by deputies after coming to the aid of a woman involved a major crash.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the North Freeway near East Richey Road.

The officer came upon a crash involving a Jeep when he found a woman inside with a severe arm injury, according to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He put a tourniquet on the woman's arm to stop the bleeding, which may have saved her life, deputies said.

"Hopefully, it was his bravery and heroism. He acted fast to try to prevent anyone from passing away here on this scene," HCSO Sgt. Gilbert Guien said.

The woman was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Another person inside the Jeep was also taken to a hospital. There was no word on their condition.

Two others inside another vehicle involved in the crash were expected to be OK.

The name of the off-duty officer wasn't immediately available.
