Separate HPD, HCSO chases end in crashes at same intersection near Little York Road: Officials

According to officials, an HCSO unit pursuing a car went through the intersection of Aldine Westfield at Little York just as investigators were on the scene following a crash cause

According to officials, an HCSO unit pursuing a car went through the intersection of Aldine Westfield at Little York just as investigators were on the scene following a crash cause

According to officials, an HCSO unit pursuing a car went through the intersection of Aldine Westfield at Little York just as investigators were on the scene following a crash cause

According to officials, an HCSO unit pursuing a car went through the intersection of Aldine Westfield at Little York just as investigators were on the scene following a crash cause

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Both the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office were involved in chases that ended in crashes in northeast Houston, authorities said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., two officers with HPD were pursuing two suspects who were said to be driving an alleged stolen vehicle near the 2200 block of Little York Road.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HPD officer crashes with civilian while chasing stolen vehicle in Eastex-Jensen area, police say

According to investigators, the cruiser's lights and sirens were activated.

At the time, HPD said its helicopter also assisted in the chase, but someone reportedly aimed a laser in their direction.

Investigators said the stolen car blew through a red light at Little York and Aldine Westfield, causing HPD to follow. Police said that is when the patrol car collided with a truck that was believed to have the green light.

The stolen vehicle then crashed into two other cars. According to police, a brief foot chase ensued before the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

Officials said both are looking at charges.

The two officers inside the patrol vehicle and the three other people who were hit are expected to be OK, according to officials.

During an investigation, it was revealed units with the HCSO were in a pursuit that went through the same intersection at Aldine Westfield just moments after the crash involving HPD.

Officials confirmed the pursuit ended in a crash but did not elaborate on other details.