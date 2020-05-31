Society

Mayor Turner says George Floyd's body will return to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the body of Houston native George Floyd will return to the city.

Turner spoke to the community, hoping to encourage residents to protest peacefully, after looting was reported on the first night.

"This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up," Turner said. "And his body will be returning to this city. To his city."

Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Rosharon posted a flyer on Facebook with a picture of Floyd, stating funeral arrangements are forthcoming.



Floyd's family and attorneys have yet to confirm funeral arrangements for the 46-year-old, who passed away in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck while handcuffed.

"The focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting his family. And that's what I want to keep bringing this conversation to. George Floyd. It's not about these other individuals, who won't be a moment. It's about George Floyd, and justice for George Floyd."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests for George Floyd continue for second day in Houston
Gov. Abbott to deploy state resources to Texas cities
Houston leaders call for peace during day 2 of protesting
Mayor asks city to report violence during George Floyd protests
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Family members of George Floyd speaks out after protests in Houston
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
Show More
News crew shot with pepper balls by police during protest
Former classmates gather for George Floyd vigil in Third Ward
The morning after: Damage left behind after downtown chaos
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in his hometown
PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays
More TOP STORIES News