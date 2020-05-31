Mayor Turner says George Floyd's body will return to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the body of Houston native George Floyd will return to the city.Turner spoke to the community, hoping to encourage residents to protest peacefully, after looting was reported on the first night."This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up," Turner said. "And his body will be returning to this city. To his city."Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Rosharon posted a flyer on Facebook with a picture of Floyd, stating funeral arrangements are forthcoming.Floyd's family and attorneys have yet to confirm funeral arrangements for the 46-year-old, who passed away in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck while handcuffed."The focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting his family. And that's what I want to keep bringing this conversation to. George Floyd. It's not about these other individuals, who won't be a moment. It's about George Floyd, and justice for George Floyd."