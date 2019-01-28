What we know about the 2 suspects killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Houston

What we know about the two suspects who were killed late Monday afternoon in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of narcotics officers came under fire while trying to serve a search warrant in southeast Houston late Monday afternoon.

Two suspects were killed in an exchange of gunfire, but Houston police have not released information on their identities.

According to HPD Chief Art Acevedo, the suspects are believed to have been trafficking black tar heroin.

HPD began investigating the house after a tip from a neighbor about suspicious activity.

"We don't just ignore that," Chief Acevedo said. "We immediately passed it on to our narcotics division that began this investigation."

Houston police plan on revealing more about the suspects within the coming days.

