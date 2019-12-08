HPD officer dead after shooting in Houston's East End

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5739511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Police Department mourns the loss of HPD officer after he was shot Saturday night in the 7400 block of Avenue I, authorities said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police sergeant died Saturday after a shooting in Houston's East End, according to police chief Art Acevedo.Sgt. Christopher Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Avenue I just after 5:45 p.m.That call was from a female who advised dispatchers that her boyfriend was assaulting her and that he was armed with two weapons, Acevedo said.Brewster arrived less than five minutes later to find the couple had left the location, but were found walking in the 7400 block of Avenue L. Brewster came under fire as soon as he tried to exit his patrol cruiser, according to Acevedo.Brewster was hit multiple times, but still managed to draw his weapon and radio other responding officers a description of the suspect.Arturo Solis, 25, is believed to be the shooter, Acevedo said. Solis has a lengthy criminal history including a charge of assault causing bodily injury.During a press conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner gave condolences on behalf of him and the Governor."This is a tough evening," Turner said. "We are family. When one hurts, we all hurt."The officer's death is the first line-of-duty fatality involving a Houston-area law enforcement officer since Harris County Sheriff's deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was ambushed during a traffic stop in Sept. 2019.