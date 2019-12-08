police officer killed

HPD officer dead after shooting in Houston's East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police sergeant died Saturday after a shooting in Houston's East End, according to police chief Art Acevedo.

Sgt. Christopher Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Avenue I just after 5:45 p.m.

That call was from a female who advised dispatchers that her boyfriend was assaulting her and that he was armed with two weapons, Acevedo said.

Brewster arrived less than five minutes later to find the couple had left the location, but were found walking in the 7400 block of Avenue L. Brewster came under fire as soon as he tried to exit his patrol cruiser, according to Acevedo.

Brewster was hit multiple times, but still managed to draw his weapon and radio other responding officers a description of the suspect.

Arturo Solis, 25, is believed to be the shooter, Acevedo said. Solis has a lengthy criminal history including a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Police Department mourns the loss of HPD officer after he was shot Saturday night in the 7400 block of Avenue I, authorities said.



During a press conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner gave condolences on behalf of him and the Governor.

"This is a tough evening," Turner said. "We are family. When one hurts, we all hurt."

The officer's death is the first line-of-duty fatality involving a Houston-area law enforcement officer since Harris County Sheriff's deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was ambushed during a traffic stop in Sept. 2019.

RELATED: A look at recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedofficer involved shootingpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Timeline of events in Shannon Miles case
Sacramento graduates new class of cops, day after one of their own was killed
Community honors life and legacy of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy police presence at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Attorney for A.J. Armstrong wants murder charges dismissed
Houston Runoff Voter Guide: Mayoral candidate information
Peloton actress trades bike for cocktail in new gin ad
New trailer for 'Free Guy' starring Ryan Reynolds
Officer injured after suspected drunk driver slams into car
Show More
Houston ESPORTS company taps nearby universities for partnerships
Toys 'R' Us opens new store in Galleria
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Pete Rose weighs in on Astros sign stealing scandal
Couple impersonated CPS while knocking on doors at 5 am: HPD
More TOP STORIES News