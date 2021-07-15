Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021 heats up with 10 exciting new options

HOUSTON, Texas -- Happy reservation day, Houston. Thehas officially gone live, which means people across the city are scoping out menus and making their plans for August.To refresh, Houston Restaurant Weeks is a month-long charity dining event that takes places from August 1-September 6 (Labor Day). Participating restaurants serve prix fixe menus at set price points - $35 or $49 for dinner, $20 for lunch or brunch - and donate a corresponding amount of money per meal sold to the Houston Food Bank. As with last year, many participants are also offering to-go options.The event has been wildly successful, raising over $16 million for the charity since 2003, and turning August from a restaurant's slowest month into one of its busiest. Participants run the gamut from Houston institutions, like Brennan's of Houston and Tony's, to top steakhouses like B&B Butchers and Vic & Anthony's, to more humble, family-owned operations aiming for attention from the HRW crowds.