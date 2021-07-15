houston restaurant weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021 heats up with 10 exciting new options

By Eric Sandler, Houston CultureMap
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's best seafood restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas -- Happy reservation day, Houston. The Houston Restaurant Weeks website has officially gone live, which means people across the city are scoping out menus and making their plans for August.

To refresh, Houston Restaurant Weeks is a month-long charity dining event that takes places from August 1-September 6 (Labor Day). Participating restaurants serve prix fixe menus at set price points - $35 or $49 for dinner, $20 for lunch or brunch - and donate a corresponding amount of money per meal sold to the Houston Food Bank. As with last year, many participants are also offering to-go options.

READ ALSO: Over 30 highly anticipated restaurants and bars coming to Houston

The event has been wildly successful, raising over $16 million for the charity since 2003, and turning August from a restaurant's slowest month into one of its busiest. Participants run the gamut from Houston institutions, like Brennan's of Houston and Tony's, to top steakhouses like B&B Butchers and Vic & Anthony's, to more humble, family-owned operations aiming for attention from the HRW crowds.

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfoodiefoodrestaurantrestaurantshouston restaurant weeksfoodie callhouston culturemapamerican foodculturemap
HOUSTON RESTAURANT WEEKS
Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up dining dates for 2021
Houston Black Restaurant week has begun!
Many highly anticipated restaurants, bars coming to Houston
Houston Restaurant Weeks extends offerings through September
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News