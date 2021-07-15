HOUSTON, Texas -- Happy reservation day, Houston. The Houston Restaurant Weeks website has officially gone live, which means people across the city are scoping out menus and making their plans for August.
To refresh, Houston Restaurant Weeks is a month-long charity dining event that takes places from August 1-September 6 (Labor Day). Participating restaurants serve prix fixe menus at set price points - $35 or $49 for dinner, $20 for lunch or brunch - and donate a corresponding amount of money per meal sold to the Houston Food Bank. As with last year, many participants are also offering to-go options.
READ ALSO: Over 30 highly anticipated restaurants and bars coming to Houston
The event has been wildly successful, raising over $16 million for the charity since 2003, and turning August from a restaurant's slowest month into one of its busiest. Participants run the gamut from Houston institutions, like Brennan's of Houston and Tony's, to top steakhouses like B&B Butchers and Vic & Anthony's, to more humble, family-owned operations aiming for attention from the HRW crowds.
For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021 heats up with 10 exciting new options
HOUSTON RESTAURANT WEEKS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News