HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two healthy ocelot cubs were born at the Houston Zoo, marking the first ocelot cubs to be born in the Houston Zoo in 20 years. The zoo announced the birth Wednesday, saying the babies were born on May 29.
Parents, Genoveve and Jack, came to the Houston Zoo in the hopes they would breed. According to the Houston Zoo, Jack is the most genetically valuable ocelot in accredited Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities. This is his first set of natural-born cubs.
The zoo named the brother-sister duo Sriracha and Wasabi after their "spicy" attitudes. For now, the zoo said Genoveve and the spicy twins are spending time together behind the scenes and will make their public debut soon.
The zoo provides support for people protecting and replanting forests in Colombia to protect wild ocelot homes. Every time you visit the Houston Zoo you are helping protect ocelots in the wild.
ZOO BABY ALERT: Rare ocelot twins born at Houston zoo
