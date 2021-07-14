houston zoo

ZOO BABY ALERT: Rare ocelot twins born at Houston zoo

(Courtesy of the Houston Zoo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two healthy ocelot cubs were born at the Houston Zoo, marking the first ocelot cubs to be born in the Houston Zoo in 20 years. The zoo announced the birth Wednesday, saying the babies were born on May 29.

Parents, Genoveve and Jack, came to the Houston Zoo in the hopes they would breed. According to the Houston Zoo, Jack is the most genetically valuable ocelot in accredited Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities. This is his first set of natural-born cubs.

The zoo named the brother-sister duo Sriracha and Wasabi after their "spicy" attitudes. For now, the zoo said Genoveve and the spicy twins are spending time together behind the scenes and will make their public debut soon.

The zoo provides support for people protecting and replanting forests in Colombia to protect wild ocelot homes. Every time you visit the Houston Zoo you are helping protect ocelots in the wild.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonzoowild animalsanimalbaby animalshouston zoo
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ZOO
Houston Zoo helps save an iconic Texas bird from extinction
Green Oropendola Chicks Hatched at the Houston Zoo
Houston Zoo announces birth of a leaping lemur
Critically endangered turtles hatch at the Houston Zoo
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News