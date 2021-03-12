10-year-old Asian elephant at Houston Zoo gives birth to 1st calf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo has a new member of its family!On March 10, 10-year-old Asian elephant Tupelo gave birth to a 284-pound calf. This comes less than a year after the zoo welcomed another Asian calf, Nelson, who underwent surgery an hour after being born.According to a release from the zoo, this is the first calf for Tupelo, whose pregnancy was a result of artificial insemination. The zoo said she was inseminated as she is related to all the male elephants at the zoo."Our animal team is thrilled that the birth has gone smoothly," said Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo. "We look forward to continuing to watch Tupelo and her baby bond and introducing her to Houston."The calf has not been named yet.