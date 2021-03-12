houston zoo

10-year-old Asian elephant at Houston Zoo gives birth to 1st calf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo has a new member of its family!

On March 10, 10-year-old Asian elephant Tupelo gave birth to a 284-pound calf. This comes less than a year after the zoo welcomed another Asian calf, Nelson, who underwent surgery an hour after being born.

SEE ALSO: Houston Zoo vets save baby elephant in emergency surgery 1 hour after birth

According to a release from the zoo, this is the first calf for Tupelo, whose pregnancy was a result of artificial insemination. The zoo said she was inseminated as she is related to all the male elephants at the zoo.

"Our animal team is thrilled that the birth has gone smoothly," said Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo. "We look forward to continuing to watch Tupelo and her baby bond and introducing her to Houston."

The calf has not been named yet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonelephantselephantanimalshouston zoo
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ZOO
Meet all the adorable babies born at the Houston Zoo in 2020
Zoo Lights canceled again tonight due to expected rainy weather
Houston Zoo welcomes new 400-pound pygmy hippopotamus
Houston Zoo reopens Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
New stimulus bill could help save thousands of Houston jobs
CEO accused of $134M fraud case to be on home confinement
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Transgender icon fighting to build better future for ALL women
Apple Watch saves man who fell through frozen pond
Show More
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Chase suspect arrested after police stand off in SW Houston
Woman tied up, sexually assaulted by stranger, HPD says
COVID-19 vaccine clinic dedicated to teachers for 2 days
'He is our quarterback': Texans coach reaffirms commitment to Watson
More TOP STORIES News