Houston Zoo announces birth of a leaping lemur

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is one more lemur born in the world, and the little critter is at the Houston Zoo.The zoo announced the newborn ring-tailed lemur arrived Monday, born to experienced mom Cairrean.At an estimated three ounces at birth, the unnamed newborn is clinging onto Cairrean's chest for a couple of weeks before moving to her back. The baby will then stay clinging to mom until he or she is several weeks old.Visitors can see Cairrean, the newborn, and other ring-tailed lemurs in Wortham World of Primates in the center of the zoo, officials said.Zoo officials will later announce the name of the baby lemur.