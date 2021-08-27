Houston Zoo helps save an iconic Texas bird from extinction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Attwater Prairie Chicken is a critically endangered animal, and The Houston Zoo is helping the birds make a comeback.A century ago, there were about one million Attwater's Prairie Chickens in the wild. Today, it is estimated there are nearly 180 birds left."This is a Texas endemic subspecies of the greater prairie chicken, so this is a uniquely Texas bird," said Chris Holmes, curator of birds and the head of Houston Zoo's Attwater program."Currently the survival of this species depends on these releases in partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service."By visiting the Houston Zoo, guests support wildlife-saving efforts to help the Attwater's Prairie Chicken from going extinct.