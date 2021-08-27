houston zoo

Houston Zoo helps save an iconic Texas bird from extinction

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Zoo helps save an iconic Texas bird from extinction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Attwater Prairie Chicken is a critically endangered animal, and The Houston Zoo is helping the birds make a comeback.

A century ago, there were about one million Attwater's Prairie Chickens in the wild. Today, it is estimated there are nearly 180 birds left.

"This is a Texas endemic subspecies of the greater prairie chicken, so this is a uniquely Texas bird," said Chris Holmes, curator of birds and the head of Houston Zoo's Attwater program.

"Currently the survival of this species depends on these releases in partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service."

By visiting the Houston Zoo, guests support wildlife-saving efforts to help the Attwater's Prairie Chicken from going extinct.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonzoowild animalsanimal newsbaby animalshouston zooendangered species
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ZOO
Green Oropendola Chicks Hatched at the Houston Zoo
Houston Zoo announces birth of a leaping lemur
Critically endangered turtles hatch at the Houston Zoo
ZOO BABY ALERT: Rare ocelot twins born at Houston zoo
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News