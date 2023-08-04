WATCH LIVE

Houston youth poetry team celebrates national championship at Brave New Voices contest

Briana Conner Image
ByBriana Conner KTRK logo
Friday, August 4, 2023 6:05PM
Houston youth poetry team captures national title in San Francisco
A Houston youth poetry team, Meta-Four, is celebrating a huge accomplishment. ABC 13 spoke with their director on the team's journey to success.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A youth poetry team in Houston, Meta-Four, is celebrating a big accomplishment.

Meta-Four just won the prestigious Brave New Voices Slam last month, solidifying their position as some of the best youth poets in the nation.

The team is part of a program called Writers in Schools.

Their director of youth and community programming, Raie Crawford, joined the ABC13 livestream to discuss the team's journey to success.

You can watch her Eyewitness News at 8 a.m. appearance in the video player above.

