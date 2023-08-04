Houston youth poetry team celebrates national championship at Brave New Voices contest

A Houston youth poetry team, Meta-Four, is celebrating a huge accomplishment. ABC 13 spoke with their director on the team's journey to success.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A youth poetry team in Houston, Meta-Four, is celebrating a big accomplishment.

Meta-Four just won the prestigious Brave New Voices Slam last month, solidifying their position as some of the best youth poets in the nation.

The team is part of a program called Writers in Schools.

Their director of youth and community programming, Raie Crawford, joined the ABC13 livestream to discuss the team's journey to success.

