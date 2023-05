"What does it mean to be American?" Houston Youth Poet Laureate on her Asian identity.

HOUSTON, Texas -- As Houston Youth Poet Laureate, Ariana Lee writes about the city from the Houston Astros to Hurricane Harvey.

The 18-year-old also voices her identity, often gathering inspiration from her Asian immigrant family.

"I've thought a lot of what does it mean to come to a country, what does it mean to be American, what does it mean for me as an Asian American to connect to my Asian identity," Lee said.

Watch videos of Ariana Lee's poetry here.