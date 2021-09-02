woman killed

Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in middle of NW Houston street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found shot to death in the middle of a northwest Houston street shortly after neighbors nearby reported hearing multiple shots in the area, police said.

The Houston Police Department believes there are suspects on the run following the deadly shooting that took place Thursday morning on Vollmer Street near TC Jester Boulevard.

According to police, residents reported hearing the shots at about 6:30 a.m. At about 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area after a neighbor spotted the body while passing by.

A detective at the scene told ABC13 the woman, who wasn't immediately identified, appeared to have died in a homicide.

While police are searching for suspects, they could not disclose any descriptions for the people involved.

