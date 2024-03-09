This weekend, dive into Houston's arts, community, culture, and concerts

Explore the dynamic scene in Houston this weekend, featuring the ballet, a charitable event for kids, and the 32nd annual mariachi invitational.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- T.G.I.F., Let's talk about Qué Pasa Houston.

This weekend join the Houston Ballet over at the Wortham Theatre for a triple bill program never seen on that stage before. It's running now until March 17.

Our Mayra Moreno spoke to demi soloist, Kaleen Hornbuckle, who said you will get a variety.

One of the performances is on pointe shoes and another, she describes, is done to house music.

"(When you hear it) you just want to jam along with it," she said. "It's really fun and powerful."

Check out Houston Ballet's website for tickets.

On Saturday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to noon, take your kiddos to an event that will teach them the importance of giving back and community service.

A local nonprofit called the 'Christina Project' is hosting an event called 'Give a Bag, Get a Bag' that will take place at the Gonzalez Law Group.

Kids will be able to decorate bags that will go towards Kids Meals, and in exchange, they will get a bag filled with goodies like snacks and art supplies.

Check out the Cristina project on Facebook for details.

Also happening on Saturday, the 50plus 1Collective of Texas organization is teaming up with the music festival, Woman-Polooza, to raise awareness on social women issues like femicide.

There will be a march at city hall at 10 a.m. and it will end at Discovery Green for a concert and more.

"We are going to have not only women singers but also some testimonies," said Bea Gaska with the organization.

On Saturday night, The 32nd annual Mariachi Invitational takes the stage at Houston Arena Theatre.

The event is hosted by the Go Tejano Committee with the Houston livestock show and Rodeo. Several mariachi groups will compete ahead of Tejano Night at the rodeo.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the competition starts at 7 p.m. Anchor Mayra Moreno will be co-hosting.