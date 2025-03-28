Join ABC13 for the world's biggest art car celebration at the 2025 Houston Art Car Parade

We'll broadcast live from the 38th annual Houston Art Car Parade on Saturday, April 12, featuring hundreds of art cars and other vehicles from 23 states, Canada and Mexico.

We'll broadcast live from the 38th annual Houston Art Car Parade on Saturday, April 12, featuring hundreds of art cars and other vehicles from 23 states, Canada and Mexico.

We'll broadcast live from the 38th annual Houston Art Car Parade on Saturday, April 12, featuring hundreds of art cars and other vehicles from 23 states, Canada and Mexico.

We'll broadcast live from the 38th annual Houston Art Car Parade on Saturday, April 12, featuring hundreds of art cars and other vehicles from 23 states, Canada and Mexico.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, start your engines! The world's biggest celebration of art cars and innovative vehicles will return downtown in April.

The Houston Art Car Parade, presented by Team Gillman, is one of the city's largest free public art events, drawing more than 300,000 people each year - and you can be part of the action.

Streaming LIVE on ABC13 | SATURDAY, APRIL 12 at 2 P.M.

The 39th annual parade features hundreds of art cars and other entries from 23 states, in addition to international vehicles from Canada and Mexico.

Each vehicle is an original work of moving art, designed by hundreds of passionate artists.

In years' past, we've seen art cars sculpted to resemble dogs, bananas, and one fiery show stopper: the rising phoenix.

We've also seen some very Houston-centric designs, from NASA space shuttles to art cars adorned with the colors of our Astros, Texans, Rockets, Dynamo, and Dash teams.

While some artists opt to use temporary materials, such as paper, tape, even sugary Peeps marshmallows, others completely transform their vehicles with recycled materials, turning them into traveling art sculptures.

There is no cost to attend the parade, but The Orange Show also offers a premium VIPit Party experience for those looking for the best views, featuring grandstand seating, complimentary food and drinks, private restroom access and swag.

2025 Houston Art Car Parade Route



Begins at Dallas St. at Bagby

Left on Smith St.

Left on Walker St.

Left on Bagby

Right on Allen Parkway outbound, ending between Rosine St. and Rochow St.



You can watch the Houston Art Car Parade anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, including Roku and Fire Stick. Just search "ABC13 Houston" in your app store.

