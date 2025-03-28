CoolxDad's headquarters is set to be a community space where dads and families can gather in East River in Fifth Ward.

'A place of hope' Nonprofit CoolxDad to open headquarters in Fifth Ward, work with dads in Baytown

Houston father Kevin Barnett's nonprofit CoolxDad is set to open its headquarters in Fifth Ward after recently partnering with the City of Baytown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The very fabric of fatherhood is weaved into the foundation of Kevin Barnett's nonprofit CoolxDad, right down to their shirts.

"This is a design by CoolxDad. We want to continue to support the mission of bringing awareness to fatherhood," said Barnett pointing to a charcoal grey shirt featuring a father and child and the words "Just my dad."

It's one of the items displayed on the newly-built shelves of the CoolxDad headquarters, which sits in the East River development in Houston's Fifth Ward.

We have a duty to our children, to this community, and CoolxDad needs them. Kevin Barnett, founder of CoolxDad

Partly a boutique called ONE DREAM, the space offers hints of Houston -- including photography by William Isaac adorning the walls and works by other local artists celebrating young girls and women.

Isaac, Barnett explained, was an early supporter of his mission.

"He is the first person that really came on board as a member of CoolxDad," Barnett said. "That's something that I told him back four years ago. 'When we get our space, I'm going to sell your work. People should be buying your work.'"

Now that dream can become a reality as the group's flagship prepares to receive not just shoppers but seekers of community.

"This is a place of hope. For me, the cultivation of relationships that are going to be here are going to be the ones that I'll forever cherish for the rest of my life," Barnett said.

The design of the headquarters is intentional, including the large "C" and "D" on the doors.

"Even with the backdrop of our wall, right? We intentionally wanted it to be transparent so that people can ask questions like, 'What's going on back there?'" Barnett said.

The other side of those doors has played host to private events for fathers belonging to CoolxDad, such as a daddy-daughter photo shoot before Valentine's Day.

Now it's time to go public, part of a vision that's been four years in the making. And it's fitting that Barnett wants people to ask questions because him doing just that helped launch the group.

It reignites hope that our fathers can be part of our communities, and we create this new narrative. Houston father Marvin Pierre on CoolxDad

'A seeded gift from God'

The idea for CoolxDad was born out of an unprecedented time: 2020.

Marked by the COVID pandemic and social unrest, Barnett, like many in the world, was trying to figure out what to do.

"I was just lost. I was trying to figure out how can I be a provider? How can I try to bring ease in my own household?" he told ABC13.

So, Barnett hopped on a Zoom call with about 15 to 20 dads, and they talked it out.

"We were talking about, 'When is it right to bring up social injustice to your children? How are you feeling right now that you can't go outside or see your loved ones?'" Barnett recalled. "And it was the stuff that happened after, it was the text messages and the thank yous, and, 'Hey, can I bring somebody to the next Zoom call?' that really started to show me in that moment that there was a need."

Barnett called the idea "a seeded gift from God."

It was a rose-filled day during this daddy-daughter photoshoot featuring some CoolxDad members and their sweet girls. Credit: Joris Kingsby | Photographer

The group now offers a number of resources, including CoolxTips, monthly meetings where dads come together to share tips on everything from their fatherhood journey to creating pathways to generational wealth and success. Sunday Suppers are similar to a cooking class. Once a quarter, chefs teach dads simple dishes they can whip up at home to engage with their families. Meanwhile, "Real-time brunch" literally awards dads striving to do good.

The nonprofit also hosts events throughout the year such as collecting Christmas gifts and taking family portraits.

You don't have to be a dad necessarily to join or support the group. Barnett says CoolxDad is for individuals as well who understand the importance of having a positive role model. Wives and partners are encouraged to attend events, and there's even another group, CoolxMom.

"I think what Kevin is doing is important," said CoolxDad member Marvin Pierre. "It reignites hope that our fathers can be part of our communities, and we create this new narrative, and a visual across all our social media outlets around fatherhood."

"When we look at why many of our communities are failing is because most of our dads are not in our homes," Pierre continued. "Our children need fathers."

We've got great dads. We also have a need. We have a need for other men to see and experience and to learn what it means to be a great dad. Thomas Reeves, director of public affairs, Baytown

Leading the way

Addressing the issue of absent fathers and even fathers who are there but looking for ways to be more active in their child's life is something Thomas Reeves, the city of Baytown's director of public affairs, recognized and has set out to change in Baytown with CoolxDad's help.

Reeves says the city is using funds from an opioid settlement to invest in a fatherhood initiative led by Barnett's group.

"The Fatherhood Initiative exists because we know that not all men were privileged to get the type of mentorship or love that they need from another man. And so we believe that by supporting one another, it's never too late to really learn the things that you need to learn in order to now continue to invest in your kids' lives," Reeves said.

The city first hired an organization called the National Fatherhood Initiative to do research specific to Baytown. The data showed that there is a line that can be connected to truancy at school, drug use and homelessness among young people, and the role of a father.

"We know that there is a hard cost associated with that home life that we're trying to tackle," Reeves said.

And a high cost - research has shown the federal government spends roughly $100 billion a year on programs to support father-absent homes - and that's likely a conservative number.

The hope, though, Reeves said, is that by supporting fathers and father figures alike and meeting them where they are, that can in turn translate to safer homes and communities, whether you're a parent or not.

He acknowledges it'll take time.

"We know that by investing in fathers, by starting this CoolxDad initiative, we're not going to see results overnight because the long game in this program is a reduction in crime, a reduction in drug use, and a reduction in truancy at school," Reeves said. "For now, success means dads participating in the programs."

Baytown is also unique, Reeves adds, because of its background. The city was founded on the petrochemical industry, and some fathers find themselves in roles in that field that offer great financial opportunities, but keep them away from their families due to long hours or shift work.

"These are dads, for example, who are trying to juggle work in the plants, but also being a great dad. And that's hard," Reeves told ABC13. "We are looking to support dads that may be experiencing homelessness or dads that may be experiencing abuse or addiction, but we're also trying to focus on the dads that just need support in juggling all of the other things."

The city is also looking for dads to volunteer in enriching another father's life.

"This is the first time I've ever seen a city, a government agency take the lead in funding a project like this, in researching this problem specifically for the city and for the strain on services," Reeves said. "We've got great dads. We also have a need. We have a need for other men to see and experience and to learn what it means to be a great dad."

That striving to build a better world is something that all dads have instilled in them. Kevin Barnett, founder of CoolxDad

What does it mean to be a CoolxDad?

In February, Barnett spoke alongside Reeves before Baytown City Council to provide an update on the partnership, and in doing so, shared about his own background growing up.

"Unfortunately for myself, I am the product of a single-family household. And I didn't have a father to write me a letter of endearment or what he wanted to see out of me," Barnett told the council.

Born in Houston, Barnett was diagnosed as a child with a rare type of kidney cancer called Wilms Tumor. When he was about 3 or 4 years old, his family moved to the East Coast, where it was recommended he receive treatment at a hospital there.

"My parents were together. By the time I was through chemo and everything was good, they separated," Barnett explained.

Barnett grew up in a single-family household starting at about the age of 8.

"I found myself by maybe 10 years old being the kid that's always talking about, 'When I become a dad, when I become a dad,' and not realizing or putting the correlation together that I was yearning for my father," he said.

Now Barnett is walking in his purpose as a father to 3-year-old son Lennox and 7-year-old daughter Knox.

"All dads think they're a cool dad, no matter where they're at in their fatherhood journey," Barnett said. "That striving to build a better world is something that all dads have instilled in them. We have a duty to our children, to this community, and CoolxDad needs them."

CoolxDad is hosting the grand opening of their headquarters to the public this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at 2810 Riverby Road, Suite 108, in the East River development in Fifth Ward. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee is expected to give the keynote address.

An open house and celebration featuring live music, play areas for children, light refreshments and a Houston Rockets community experience starts at noon and lasts until 4 p.m.

As for the Baytown programs, the city says they're working on a calendar that should be out this summer where dads can see upcoming events and sign up.

