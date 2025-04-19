Star Wars Celebration: Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson reveal details about upcoming projects in Japan

Star Wars Celebration Japan reveals Ahsoka S2, Andor's final season & more! Interviews with Rosario Dawson, Diego Luna and Hayden Christensen.

TOKYO -- Day 2 of Star Wars Celebration Japan delivered more star-studded appearances and exciting glimpses into the galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm unveiled fresh details about Season 2 of "Ahsoka" and the final chapter of "Andor," sparking enthusiasm from fans and cast alike.

Diego Luna, who stars as Cassian Andor, reflected on the journey of the series.

"It was a beautiful, intense, challenging journey where I became part of a community," Luna said.

His co-star Adria Arjona echoed that sentiment, calling the show "intense."

"Every twist and turn -- you are not going to expect what happens in the show," she said.

Fans also heard from the cast of "Ahsoka," which begins filming its second season in about a week. Rosario Dawson, who plays the title role, is excited to be joined by her Jedi-master co-star again.

"We're shooting it in London," Dawson said. "Hayden's going to be back. We got a second season, and I want a third."

Hayden Christensen, who reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker, praised his co-star.

"I love Rosario," he said. "She brings so much to this character. She understands "Star Wars" and has a real passion and love for this franchise."

That passion echoed through the convention center, where fans showed up in full force -- dressed in elaborate costumes from Mandalorians to C-3PO, and even a towering AT-ST.

Need a refresher before the rebellion returns? Catch up on "Andor" Season 1 before Season 2 premieres April 22 on Disney+. And don't miss the fated return of the Chosen One, Anakin Skywalker, in "Ahsoka," now streaming on Disney+.

