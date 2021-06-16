wind damage

Overnight storms cause partial building collapse in east Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Overnight storms cause partial building collapse in E Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The storms that blew through overnight caused a lot of damage in some areas, including a fire in Sugar Land and structural damage in east Houston.

In Sugar Land, a lightning strike is believed to have sparked a house fire on Buffalo Springs Court in Greatwood.

A neighbor got the family of four out in time. They didn't even know their home was on fire.

In east Houston at the East Freeway and Fidelity, the roof of a structure was peeled back.

Firefighters believe the damage may have been caused by a microburst around midnight.

ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca explained that microbursts of wind happen when horizontal winds from the base of a thunderstorm spread out, causing widespread damage.

The winds can reach up to two-and-a-half miles and can sometimes be equal to, if not stronger than, the power of some tornadoes.

The microburst caused so much damage, the owner of the insulation company that occupies the building said he's concerned about the structure.



It caused the roof of the insulation company to peel back, the building to partially collapse and sprinklers to go off.

An employee described the roof as looking like someone opened a can of sardines.

Cinderblocks also fell from the roof, causing damage to vehicles on the ground.

Inside the building, parts of the ceiling were left dangling from the roof.

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST: Quieter Wednesday, keeping an eye on tropical low in Gulf

An employee told ABC13 they're thankful the storm didn't happen during the day.

"Sometimes we do get that heavy weather during the day," Maria Alanis said. "It gets really bad, so we're lucky it was not during business hours."

There are a number of other businesses and an apartment complex nearby, but shockingly, no other damage was reported.

"It seems to be an isolated incident. No other buildings around here are damaged," HFD District Chief Lummus said. "That whole structure, there's no other damage, from the rooftop, we can see that stuff was peeled back. That's usually indication of wind damage."

The business is waiting for a structural engineer to take a look at the building and assess the damage.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonthunderstormwindcollapseweatherstormwind damagerainstorm damage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WIND DAMAGE
Tree damages home and SUV during storm in N. Harris County
Supply prices at record high as homeowners repair storm damage
Freeport residents left to pick up after storm debris from Nicholas
Strong winds toss small airplanes at central Texas airport
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News