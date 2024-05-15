13 Alert Traffic: Protest temporarily blocked I-610 entrance to Port of Houston at morning rush hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers are on the move again after a protest that blocked the I-610 East Loop northbound entrance to the Houston Ship Channel.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, ABC13 received calls into our newsroom from viewers who noted that the area was blocked.

A view from the Houston Transtar camera located at the East Loop and Clinton Drive showed people holding up signs.

According to the Port of Houston, the protestors' vehicles blocked a public right-of-way and a terminal entrance.

SkyEye overhead showed a large sign that read, "Block all channels 2 genocide," along with an image of the Palestinian flag. Our helicopter crew also spotted a vehicle parked horizontally across the road.

The Houston Police Department responded and worked with Port Police & Security to remove cars blocking the entrance, officials said.

At one point, backups stretched to the East Loop, but that has since cleared.

The Port of Houston announced that cargo and commerce have continued to flow at all terminals with minimal impact.

