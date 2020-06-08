Houston prepares for hottest weather yet in 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The main impact in Texas from Tropical Storm Cristobal won't be what many expect with a storm making landfall nearby in Louisiana.It's not the rain or the wind we need to be wary of, it's the heat.Cristobal's track will bring a hot westerly wind to southeast Texas, setting us up for what will likely be the hottest weather we've seen so far this year.High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach the upper 90s, and that only tells half the story. Dewpoints (a measure of how humid the air is) will also be elevated, which will bring classic summertime humidity along with the upper 90-degree air temps.Combined, that heat and humidity will lead to heat index or "feels-like" temperatures over 100 degrees, potentially over 110 degrees in spots by Tuesday afternoon.Even the evenings will stay warm and muggy, with low temperatures only falling in to the upper 70s early next week.The National Weather Service says they will likely be issuing a heat advisory for Tuesday. All heat safety guidelines should be followed, with a focus on limiting time outdoors during peak heating and staying hydrated.Wednesday we will see some minor relief as a weak front moves through in the morning. Behind the front high temperatures will still be in the 90s, but we'll see lower humidity and cooler evenings with low temperatures dipping in to the 60s.There's also a chance for some showers and storms Monday through Wednesday, which could provide a brief break from the heat with some rain-cooled air, but any cool down from the rain will be short lived.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.