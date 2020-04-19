Viewers' pictures showed hail stones that fell in parts of Houston, Jersey Village, and Katy.
In The Heights, ABC13 photojournalist Charles Fisher captured video of heavy rain and high winds.
Rain in the Heights. @abc13houston @HoustonHeights @abc13weather pic.twitter.com/CORNprNV3F— Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) April 19, 2020
The system that produced the hail moved out of the area by late morning, while another cell of storms dumped rain and hail in areas southwest of Houston.
Holy moly! 😱 Check out this hail at Highway 6 and FM 529 in northwest Harris County. It was really coming down at the peak of the storm this morning. pic.twitter.com/J78BuGVnDe— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) April 19, 2020
At least one Tornado Warning was issued early Sunday afternoon. A warning issued for parts of Polk and San Jacinto Counties was based on radar data. There was no word on a touch down or damage in the area.
ABC13 viewers share their hail and weather images.
The image above is from ABC13 viewer Destynee Briones in northwest Houston area.
The image above is from ABC13 viewer Heather Larson.
The image above is from ABC13 viewer Luis Galvan between West Little York and Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
Storms that moved across the Houston area Sunday brought more than heavy rainfall. Here's what some of you saw.
