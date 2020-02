Houston water pressure normalized but boil notice remains

The water pressure readings at midnight and again at 5am were stable. We are working with TCEQ to approve sampling plan to stop boiling water. The repairs on the 96 inch line is continuing. 610 is open. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 28, 2020

BOIL WATER NOTICE: A map provided by the City of Houston shows the areas affected (shaded yellow) in the water advisory after a line break just off the East Loop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an update Friday afternoon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner extended the boil water order for the Houston-area through at least 7 a.m. Saturday morning.Houston was placed under the notice after a major water main break Thursday that affected the water for about half of the city's residents.Work on the water main break will continue into the weekend, with hopes to have water running through the line again by Tuesday.Turner said despite the continued boil water order, water pressure is fully restored throughout the city.He expects all schools and businesses to be able to return to regular hours and operations by Monday.Turner wrote in a tweet that the water was tested at 5 a.m.It'll take at least 15 to 16 hours for the results to come back.Mayor Turner issued the advisory urging residents to boil water before use after a major water main break Thursday morning flooded the East 610 Loop and prevented many cars from passing through.City officials said the water line that burst provides water to 40-50 percent of Houston residents.Many schools are closed Friday.ABC13 spoke with environmental toxicologist Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry, also known as "Houston's Tox-Doc" about questions the public might have about why boiling water is necessary, how to properly do it and when it is needed.