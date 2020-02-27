water main break

Massive water main break impacts Houston traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's massive water main break that sent drivers on the 610 East Loop to their vehicle roofs is expected to disrupt traffic, especially with the Thursday evening commute.

The 96-inch break on a major line in east Houston sent water gushing toward the freeway at Clinton and homes nearby. Water wound up covering both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 610.

WATCH: High water vehicles rescue people from flooded freeway
This is crazy video and it's not even raining! People are on top of cars and homes and there's high water in a nearby neighborhood.



The East Loop immediately closed, with traffic blocked off on I-610 between Interstate 10 and Highway 225. Texas Department of Transportation said the closure should continue until the water clears and the roadway is cleaned and prepped for traffic.



The closure forced people who would have headed to the closed part of the Loop to the South Loop and toward Interstate 45.

ABC13's Elissa Rivas advised alternate routes at Highway 90, Federal Road and East Beltway 8, where the Harris County Tollway Authority said tolls are being waived.

Report a correction or typo
