Massive water main break impacts Houston traffic

This is crazy video and it's not even raining! People are on top of cars and homes and there's high water in a nearby neighborhood.

Watermain break detours: Traffic is detoured from IH 610 southbound to IH 10 & all ramps from IH 610 to IH 10 south are closed. IH 610 northbound traffic is detoured to SH 225 & ramps from SH 225 to IH 610 north are closed. All ramps are closed between SH 225 & IH 10 on IH 610. — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's massive water main break that sent drivers on the 610 East Loop to their vehicle roofs is expected to disrupt traffic, especially with the Thursday evening commute.The 96-inch break on a major line in east Houston sent water gushing toward the freeway at Clinton and homes nearby. Water wound up covering both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 610.The East Loop immediately closed, with traffic blocked off on I-610 between Interstate 10 and Highway 225. Texas Department of Transportation said the closure should continue until the water clears and the roadway is cleaned and prepped for traffic.The closure forced people who would have headed to the closed part of the Loop to the South Loop and toward Interstate 45.ABC13's Elissa Rivas advised alternate routes at Highway 90, Federal Road and East Beltway 8, where the Harris County Tollway Authority said tolls are being waived.