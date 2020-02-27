HISD cancels classes on Friday due to massive water main break

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District will close all of its campuses on Friday due to the massive water main break on the 610 East Loop.

HISD schools and administration building will reopen on Monday. It said the makeup date for the cancelled day of classes is Monday, June 1.

The water main break was reported near Fidelity and North Carolina around 12 p.m. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that water flowed to the East Loop and the Ship Channel Bridge.

Houston TranStar is asking drivers to avoid I-610 between I-45 Gulf Freeway and SH-225. Also, all mainlanes of the East Loop at Clinton is shut down in both directions.

In addition to high water, Houston Public Works has received reports of low water pressure across a large portion of the city.

Houston Public Works is asking the community to conserve water in the area. During a news conference, Mayor Turner asked everyone in the city of Houston to boil water for the next 24 hours.

Turner also advised for any food establishment without water to cease operation.

Mayor Turner anticipates that Houston residents will have to boil water for the next 24 hours.





Many businesses are experiencing a water outage, which has forced some of them to close.
Here's a list of businesses and school closings in the Houston area:

  • University of Houston
  • The Houston Zoo
  • Port Houston's Executive Office at the Turning Basin
  • El Tiempo on Richmond
  • Sunset Heights Clinic and Monroe Clinic
  • Ripley House and Fraga after-school programs and classes
  • Houston Municipal Courts closing at 2 p.m.
  • University of Houston - Downtown
  • University of St. Thomas
  • Casa de Amigos Health Center
  • Elvin Franklin Jr. Administrative Building
  • Gulfgate Health Center
  • Harris Health Dental Center
  • Voting centers closed: HCC on Rustic and Young Neighborhood Library on Griggs
  • Legacy Community Clinics in Fifth Ward and East End
  • Houston Methodist Hospital: Scurlock and Smith Towers clinics
  • Several Houston Community Colleges
  • All Harris County Courts closed on Friday, Feb. 28
  • All HISD campuses closed on Friday, Feb. 28

HISD statement regarding the matter:
"As a result of the major water main break in East Houston that has impacted multiple areas of the city, after-school activities are cancelled today - Thursday, February 27. However, all playoff games will be held as scheduled. Campus dismissals will be held as normal. If needed, bus drivers will use alternate routes. HISD maintenance staff will also inspect buildings as a precautionary measure to ensure all systems are functioning properly once water is restored."

Houston Public Works released the following statement regarding the matter:

"The City of Houston is responding to a Major Water Main Break in east Houston, near 610 and Clinton Drive. Houston Water is asking drivers to avoid the area. Houston Public Works has received reports of low water pressure across a large portion of the City. Houston Public Works asks the community to conserve water in the area (turn off sprinklers, avoid watering outdoors or washing cars, etc). Valve contractors are in the area to isolate the break and make immediate repairs. Once the valves are closed, pressure should be restored. Houston Public Works will continue to update the community as repairs are made. A City of Houston contractor was onsite doing exploratory work for a City of Houston water line project. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst."

