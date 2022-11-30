Up to $25M needed to fix Houston's aging water lines amid increase in main breaks, council says

"We were being overwhelmed." Water main breaks are happening more and more often, city councilmembers said. They believe it's a direct result of serious drought.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a Houston City Council meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city is being overwhelmed by water main breaks.

Councilmembers want to spend between $22 million and $25 million on emergency repair parts and labor for the water lines -- which appear to be a growing problem.

Water main breaks are happening more and more often, city officials said. It's a direct result from serious drought, Councilmember Abbie Kamin pointed out.

For some neighborhoods, it's been really bad. There's a neighborhood in Houston where people have been waiting almost three weeks for a water main to be fixed, Kamin said.

When a main breaks, it means low water pressure -- or worse, no water -- for residents who are impacted.

She explained that if we're seeing more and more main breaks, it's because of aging valves. Now, councilmembers want money to repair and replace them.

The question is -- why weren't we prepared for this?

Mayor Sylvester Turner pointed out that the city usually sees about 400 water main breaks on an average day, and this past summer, that number shot to 1,100 breaks in one day.

"We were being overwhelmed," Turner said.

"The infrastructure underneath our grounds is aging. As it gets hotter, things start shifting, things start breaking. As best as possible, I think it's important to get in ahead of time. What that means is it will create inconvenience when you go in and replace that infrastructure." Turner said. "We need to assess what's the best infrastructure to put in place to mitigate future main leaks."

On Wednesday morning alone, there were 632 active leaks reported, according to Houston Public Works.

Turner said they're looking at state funds and grants to help pay for the repairs. The city expects issues from aging pipes will continue to be a problem in the meantime.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.