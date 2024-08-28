Bleach spill contained at Pearland's Barry Rose Water Reclamation Facility, officials say

SkyEye video shows that Pearland firefighters responded to a hazmat spill at Barry Rose Water Reclamation Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A hazmat incident has been contained after a chemical spill at a water facility on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:40 p.m., the Pearland Fire Department told Eyewitness News that firefighters responded to a hazmat incident at the Barry Rose Water Reclamation Facility.

Authorities said the facility has no impact on Pearland's water quality. It is a wastewater treatment plant, which is separate from water production.

ABC13 Reporter Don Armstrong was in SkyEye and above the scene, where construction also could be seen underway.

When Armstrong arrived at the facility, first responders could be seen fully decked out in protective gear and respirators near two large tanks.

"I don't know a whole lot about wastewater facilities, but I do know that they use chemicals and aeration to neutralize the product that's being pumped," Armstrong said.

Armstrong noted that the two large tanks are contained by a large brick wall, and crews appeared to have applied kitty litter and another barrier surrounding them to absorb some sort of liquid.

In an update, the fire department said the chemical that spilled was bleach.

