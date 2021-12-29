covid-19 pandemic

Latest samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID in Houston wastewater

EMBED <>More Videos

The Midday - Out with the old and in with the new

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The latest wastewater samples from the city of Houston are revealing how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community right now.

With the rapid transmission of the omicron variant, Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet Wednesday morning that the samples show there has been a sharp increase in the amount of virus in the city's wastewater.

According to the Houston Health Department's dashboard, the viral load as of Dec. 20 is at 546% compared to where it was more than a year ago on July 6, 2020.

The viral load is the amount of virus detected in the wastewater. The number displays the value for the city as a whole compared to the benchmark date of July 6.

The city uses that date because it corresponds to a time when the city was experiencing high COVID-19 positivity rates.

Houston's current positivity rate is at 14% and represents the rate of positive cases over total testing.

Turner says the viral load is up from 142% last week and 76% from the previous week.



Local officials and health experts continue to urge getting vaccinated, or if you already are, getting a booster shot and wearing a mask as ways to protect you and your family from COVID-19.

If you need to get tested for COVID, two new mega sites are also reopening.

CDC COVID-19 Transmission Levels by U.S. County

Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsylvester turneromicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 variantpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Data models predict huge COVID-19 spike, but it's not all bad news
Rice to start spring semester online and require vaccine boosters
2nd Christmas season interrupted by COVID-19
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Data models predict huge COVID-19 spike, but it's not all bad news
More TOP STORIES News