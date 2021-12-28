coronavirus testing

COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens at Delmar Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With overwhelming demand for COVID tests during the holidays, the city of Houston has opened a new drive-through mega test site.

The new site opened Wednesday morning at Delmar Stadium, located at 2020 Mangum Rd., in a partnership between the Houston Health Department and Curative.

While testing is always free, you'll need to schedule an appointment through Curative by going online or calling 1-888-702-9042 before you show up.

Once you're on the website, type in your zip code. You'll see all the different Houston sites appear. Be sure to select the one for Delmar Stadium.

Fill out the online forms, and you'll receive a verification code.

Even though the site is just opening, appointments are already filled with the first slots available on Sunday afternoon.

The site will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an initial capacity of approximately 1,000 daily tests.



The Delmar Stadium site isn't your only option.

A second drive-through site will open at Minute Maid Park on Dec. 30.

It will operate Saturdays through Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online or by calling 833-213-0643.

The site has an initial capacity of 400 tests daily with the ability to scale up as needed.

If you want to get tested in Houston and the surrounding areas, multiple sites are available, and you can also go to CVS Health and Walgreens locations.


Remember that COVID testing is free, but you should always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage or make an appointment as necessary.

