Man who allegedly shot stranger during argument in Walmart released, no formal charges filed: HCSO

The alleged gunman accused of shooting a stranger during an argument inside a Walmart in Houston was released with no formal charges filed, HCSO says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting inside a Walmart in Houston's North Shore neighborhood sent dozens of shoppers and customers into a panic Sunday afternoon. Deputies said this all started when two men, who did not know each other, got into a verbal argument.

Two women recall the moments they heard the gunshots around 12 p.m. while working at the Walmart, located at 5655 E. Sam Houston Parkway North.

"I heard like five (gunshots). It was like, 'Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow!'" one employee said. "I heard people yelling and running. I couldn't make it out of the store. I ended up going into a dark room."

In an update Monday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the 26-year-old suspect shot a 36-year-old victim in the stomach during an argument inside the store where dozens of customers were shopping. The gunman then allegedly went to Murphy USA, a convenience store and gas station located in Walmart's parking lot.

"Our deputies arrived at the scene. They quickly learned that the suspect was in a nearby business. The suspect had barricaded himself, and he'd also contacted 911 and advised he was inside the business barricaded," Major Saul Suarez said during Sunday's press conference.

Investigators said no one else was injured. Suarez said the suspect quickly surrendered to deputies and was detained for questioning. A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed the store reopened by 6 p.m. Sunday.

As of Monday, HCSO said the suspect was released and has not been formally charged. The sheriff's office told ABC13 this case will likely be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office and then presented to a grand jury for review.

It is still unclear what the nature of the argument was or why deputies decided to release the suspect. The victim is said to be recovering and stable.

