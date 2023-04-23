Shots fired during argument inside Walmart in east Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after gunfire erupted inside a store in east Harris County on Sunday, according to deputies.

At about 12:49 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at 5713 East Sam Houston Parkway North.

Although details are limited, investigators told Eyewitness News that one man was taken to the hospital, and the alleged gunman was detained after shots were fired during an argument inside the Walmart.

In an update, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim is expected to be OK.

