Mayor Whitmire deviates Houston's transit plan with pause on street projects and 2 resignations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston's transportation plan is moving in a different direction under new Mayor John Whitmire.

Two officials who worked to improve the commute have recently resigned, and one may have been pushed out.

David Fields became the city's transportation planner four years ago when former Mayor Sylvester Turner's office worked to help Houstonians become less dependent on cars. He resigned in early February, and Mayor Whitmire's office said the transportation planner position is not being filled at this time.

Fields' resignation follows Mayor Whitmire's decision to pump the brakes on a major street safety project on Houston Avenue. He also recently announced a review of several other projects across the city.

Citing documents, Axios Houston reports that Fields stepped down from the job on Feb. 5, "in lieu of termination employment."

Fields has not answered questions about what led to his departure, but he did post a statement on social media, which says in part "Four years ago, I arrived in Texas with a mission to create places my grandparents could live by providing safe streets for all. Today, on my last day with the City of Houston, I am proud of the progress we have made."

When asked whether Mayor Whitmire plans to continue the effort to make Houston a less car-dependent city, his office said he and his team are working on ways to improve mobility in the city and give people options for their method and choice of transportation.

