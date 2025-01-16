Houston transportation agencies keeping eyes on forecast ahead of next week's freezing weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As southeast Texas awaits freezing weather in the next week, local transportation agencies say they are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

The TxDOT Houston office says it is getting continual updates from the National Weather Service as we head into the weekend.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority is also watching the forecast and says its crews are prepared to implement closures and detours, and if necessary, treat any roads deemed impassable due to ice.

METRO Houston says it is waiting for the forecast to become clearer before moving forward with any plans to accommodate winter weather conditions.

AAA Texas advises drivers to prepare vehicles now, including checking the tire tread, windshield wipers, and battery before freezing temperatures move into the region.

