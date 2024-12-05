Expect delays on all Houston METRORail lines amid major disruptions for critical system upgrades

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you take the METRORail, you may need to take a shuttle amid major disruptions beginning Thursday.

METRORail says the disruptions impact all lines as crews work on critical system upgrades including rail replacement and welding work, expansion joint and concrete repairs, deep cleaning, and routine maintenance.

On the red line, a two-way bus shuttle service will run every 10 minutes from the Northline Transit Center / HCC station to the Downtown Transit Center station.

On the green and purple lines, a two-way bus shuttle service will run every 10 minutes from the Theater District station to the EaDo / Stadium station.

The bus shuttle service is free, but METRORail says you should allow extra travel time for your trip.

METRORail said these changes will last through the end of the day on Sunday.

If you have any questions or need assistance, you can text or call METRO Customer Service at 713-635-4000 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.