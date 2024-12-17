2 Katy-area roads rank on state's 100 most congested roads in 2024

Two roadways in the Katy-area are among those causing headaches - and most of all, waste your time and money.

KATY, Texas -- Two Katy-area roadways ranked among the 100 most congested roads statewide in the Texas A &M Transportation Institute's annual report.

In a nutshell

Analysis of the TTI's annual report shows that TxDOT projects have reduced traffic delays by 7% since 2019, even though the total number of miles traveled statewide has risen 7%, according to a Texas Department of Transportation Nov. 25 news release.

However, the data shows congestion on segments of I-10 and the Grand Parkway in the Katy area worsened between the 2023 and 2024 rankings.

The overview

The TTI measures congestion on over 2,100 road segments, or about 10,000 miles of Texas roads each year. The Texas Legislature directed the TTI to begin conducting the annual study in 2009 due to growing urban road congestion, Community Impact reported.

The study, which focuses on the state's top 100 congested roadways, found that upgrades to key roads have saved commuters around $915 million in time and gas. On average, Texas drivers save $125 annually and spend 34.5 hours less in traffic delays throughout the year.

The details

According to the data, here are the most congested roads in Katy:

I-10 from the Grand Parkway to North Eldridge Parkway

Rank: 28th

Total annual delay: 3.63 million hours

Daily volume: 256,228 vehicles

Wasted fuel annually: 781,713 gallons

Annual cost of congestion: $99.1 million

Grand Parkway from South Fry Road to Morton Ranch Road

Rank: 61st

Total annual delay: 1.48 million hours

Daily volume: 79,684 vehicles

Wasted fuel annually: 281,314 gallons

Annual cost of congestion: $37.55 million

Zooming in

Congestion on the I-10 segment worsened from the 2023 rankings, where the segment ranked 34th for delays with 2.92 million hours annually, per TTI data.

Additionally, the Grand Parkway's standing also worsened, as the segment ranked 79th and delays accounted for 1.08 million hours annually, per TTI data.

Two Grand Parkway projects are ongoing to widen the road between I-10 and FM 1093. The combined $103 million projects aim to widen the road from four to six lanes, and add a frontage road between Westheimer Parkway and Cinco Ranch Boulevard.

The project began in 2023, and TxDOT officials said the project is set to wrap up in September 2025.

Zooming out

Statewide, Houston road segments took up five of the top 10 slots, with Loop 610 taking the top spot. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the West Loop has held the top spot for congestion, and it cost motorists over $125 million this year, according to TTI data.

Regionally, the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area contained 33 of the 100 most congested roadways in 2024, per the report. Moreover, in the Houston area's top 10 most congested roads, I-45 and I-10 each held three of the top 10 spots.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Community Impact.