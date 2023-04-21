Are you ready for it? Whether you're going to see Taylor Swift or driving around Houston, be ready for some road closures.

Weekend of road and highway closures in our area includes Taylor-made gridlock in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From The Woodlands to League City, this weekend promises to be one of the big events and even bigger road and highway closures in the Houston area.

Here are our Gridlock Alerts for this weekend, April 21 through 24:

League City

The northbound exit ramp to FM-518 and the northbound entrance ramp from SH 96/Calder/Brittany are closed starting at 9 a.m. Friday, April 21, until June or July, according to TxDOT.

Taylor Swift at NRG Stadium

If you're headed to the concert this weekend, make sure to plan accordingly and don't get caught in the gold rush hour.

There are lane closures on Lantern Point, Murworth, and Kirby starting at 3 p.m. and lasting until midnight on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the concerts.

US-59 Southwest at the I-610 West Loop

All mainlanes will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m., Friday, April 21, to 5 a.m., Monday, April 24.

Southbound traffic on US-59 will detour to I-610 northbound, and northbound traffic will detour to I-610 southbound.

I-45 Gulf at I-610 South Loop

Two northbound mainlanes of I-45 are closed from Griggs to Telephone. The I-610 South Loop eastbound connector ramp to I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound is also closed from 8 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday.

I-10 in downtown Houston

All mainlanes westbound at I-45 are closed from 8 p.m., Friday, to 5 a.m., Monday. Drivers will detour to I-45 northbound, exit to North Main, and turn left at the intersection to reach I-45 southbound, and then I-10 westbound. The closure will allow TxDOT to continue work at the Hogan Street bridge and includes a closure of the I-45 northbound connector ramp to I-10 through the weekend.

Hardy Toll Road for Ironman Texas

The Woodlands is hosting the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Texas competition, along with the LPGA, which should make for an exciting but hectic weekend.

All southbound mainlanes of the Hardy Toll are closed between I-45 and I-610 on Saturday from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. This includes the westbound Airport Connector to Bush Airport. There are widespread additional road closures for the triathlon, which can be found in detail on The Woodlands Township's website.